Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Braxton, James "Jim" Malcolm — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Utica Church of Christ
McKinney, Sarah Janine — Celebration of life, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Rauck, Luella M. — 1 p.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Oliver, Nora — 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Rothbauer, Michael Eugene — Memorial celebration to be announced at a later date
Upchurch, Shirley Mae — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Parkway Southern Baptist Church, New Albany
Sandlin, Corey Steven — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Whyland, Mary Ann — Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, New Albany, entrusted with her care
HARRISON COUNTY
Walker, Charles E. — 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Palmyra United Methodist Church, Palmyra
OUT OF STATE
Embry, James Shelby — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Manakee Funeral Home, Elizabethtown KY
