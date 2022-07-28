Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Dixon, Mark Anthony — Visitation, 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Kamer, Norma "Jean" — 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Austin, Victor Lee “Steve” — 2 p.m. Friday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Block, Rose Marie — 10 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
Dunn, Stephen Leslie — Noon Friday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Stumler, Thelma Katherine — 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
