Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Cravens, Pauline L. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Lanham, Patricia Ann — 1 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Pearson, Sandra L. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Linnert, Vivian Ann — 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Sanders, John — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Joe Hill Catholic Church, Sellersburg
Smith, Mary Jo — Noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
JOHNSON COUNTY
Wolfe-Bedan, Anna Applegate — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Francis & Claire Catholic Church, Greenwood, IN
