Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Cravens, Pauline L.  — 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Lanham, Patricia Ann  — 1 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Pearson, Sandra L. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Linnert, Vivian Ann — 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Sanders, John — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Joe Hill Catholic Church, Sellersburg

Smith, Mary Jo — Noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

JOHNSON COUNTY

Wolfe-Bedan, Anna Applegate — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Francis & Claire Catholic Church, Greenwood, IN

