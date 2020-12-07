CLARK COUNTY
Coots, Ora B. 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Holsinger, Lennea "Lyn" noon Friday, at Evangel North Church, Clarksville
Popp, George Joseph 11:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Barrett, Gerald 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lanesville
King, Charles "Red" Eldon 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Pappalardo, Shannon Rae Schmidt private service 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Phillips, Elliott V. private services Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Turnage, Carl T. noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Huff, Leah Ray private service 2 p.m. Friday, in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, Louisville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.