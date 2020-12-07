CLARK COUNTY

Coots, Ora B. 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Holsinger, Lennea "Lyn" noon Friday, at Evangel North Church, Clarksville

Popp, George Joseph 11:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Barrett, Gerald 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lanesville

King, Charles "Red" Eldon 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

Pappalardo, Shannon Rae Schmidt private service 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Phillips, Elliott V. private services Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Turnage, Carl T. noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Huff, Leah Ray private service 2 p.m. Friday, in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, Louisville

