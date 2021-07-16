Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Ayers, Barbara Ann 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. James Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
Madden, Carol Jean 3 p.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Henryville
Marshall, Howard 1 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Brown, James Meredith cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Dierking, Ronald L. noon Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Keehn, Donetta (Harris) 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Mason, Madeline "Sue" 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at First Church of God, New Albany
Shaver, Linda D. 4 p.m. Sunday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
OUT OF TOWN
Hayes, OFM Conv., Friar Maurice 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Paul Church in Louisville, with a wake at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Mt. St. Francis, Mt. St. Francis, IN
