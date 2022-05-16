Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Woolf, Loretta Day — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Oliver, Nora — 10 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Upchurch, Shirley Mae — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Parkway Southern Baptist Church, New Albany

Wilson, Nancy L. — Committal service, 1 p.m. Friday in Chapel of Memories at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Walker, Charles E. — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Palmyra United Methodist Church, Palmyra

