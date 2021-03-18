Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Braun, Doris D., Adams Family Funeral Home & Cremations, Henryville, has been entrusted with arrangements
Head, Rosie Hearns 2 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Hoffman, Joseph 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Charlestown
Williams, Elizabeth service for family Saturday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Plue, Marcella Ann Morgan noon Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Wright, Clark A. 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Doersam, Ronald F. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Evergreen Church, Grahm, WA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.