Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Braun, Doris D., Adams Family Funeral Home & Cremations, Henryville, has been entrusted with arrangements

Head, Rosie Hearns 2 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Hoffman, Joseph 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Charlestown

Williams, Elizabeth service for family Saturday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Plue, Marcella Ann Morgan noon Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Wright, Clark A. 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Doersam, Ronald F. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Evergreen Church, Grahm, WA

