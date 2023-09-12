Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Duff, Charles “Bud” Buford — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Glasscock, Charles Louis —Visitation service 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Coleman, Dora May — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, New Albany

Grosheider, David Lee — Gathering of friends 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Johnson, Larry Lee “Goose” — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Lee, Evelyn June (Riker) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Mueller, Judith Kay — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Lee, Paul Ray — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Weathers Funeral Home, Salem

OUT OF STATE

Frederick, Edward Thomas — 11 a.m. Friday, at Highlands Funeral Home, Louisville

