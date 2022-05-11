Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Braxton, James "Jim" Malcolm — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Utica Church of Christ
McKinney, Sarah Janine — Celebration of life, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
SCOTT COUNTY
Stidam, Jerry Lee — 4 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Collins Funeral Home, Scottsburg
OUT OF STATE
Durham, Dale Winston — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at Pearson's Funeral Home, Breckenridge Lane Chapel, Louisville
