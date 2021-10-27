CLARK COUNTY
Brown, Mark Dewayne — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Clarke, Lizabeth Maxine — graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Claycomb, Ben — noon Thursday, at Gilt Edge Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
Elliott, Kenneth Martin — 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Link, Susan "Sue" Faye — Celebration of Life gathering, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Lowe, Phyllis — 2 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Maxwell Jr., Thomas "Tom" R. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Richey, Peggy — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Durbin, James Franklin — 12:30 p.m. Friday graveside service, New Albany National Cemetery
Early, Janice J. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Gary, Marjorie Ann (Henderson) Gatton — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Jones, Clarence Donald — 9 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
McNally, Mariam Louise — 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Pierce, William "Bill" — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Shields, Barbara Ann — private service noon Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Snyder, Melissa L. — 2 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Williar, Flora Mae — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Goodin, John — memorial concert in his honor will be held in the spring of 2022 in Decorah, IA
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Chief Deputy Coroner Abby Lemme is seeking the next of kin for Kevin Keal, a 71-year-old male born Aug. 3, 1950. Anyone with information on the deceased, call the coroner’s office at 812-948-5478
