CLARK COUNTY

Brown, Mark Dewayne — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Clarke, Lizabeth Maxine — graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Claycomb, Ben — noon Thursday, at Gilt Edge Baptist Church, Jeffersonville

Elliott, Kenneth Martin — 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Link, Susan "Sue" Faye — Celebration of Life gathering, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Lowe, Phyllis — 2 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Maxwell Jr., Thomas "Tom" R. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Richey, Peggy — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Durbin, James Franklin — 12:30 p.m. Friday graveside service, New Albany National Cemetery

Early, Janice J. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Gary, Marjorie Ann (Henderson) Gatton — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Jones, Clarence Donald — 9 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

McNally, Mariam Louise — 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Pierce, William "Bill" — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Shields, Barbara Ann — private service noon Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Snyder, Melissa L. — 2 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Williar, Flora Mae — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Goodin, John — memorial concert in his honor will be held in the spring of 2022 in Decorah, IA

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Chief Deputy Coroner Abby Lemme is seeking the next of kin for Kevin Keal, a 71-year-old male born Aug. 3, 1950. Anyone with information on the deceased, call the coroner’s office at 812-948-5478

