Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Ogden, Michael Paul — Memorial visitation, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Begley, Betty — 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Franciscan Friar Hadnagy, John Raphael — Wake service, 7 p.m. Friday, in the chapel at Mount St. Francis

Galofaro, Anita E. (Wernz) — 9 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Hall, John — 7 p.m. Thursday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Hartfield, Una Boza — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

White, Betty Jean — Noon, Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Worrall, Carolyn S. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video