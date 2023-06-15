Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
(No obituaries were submitted for publication on Friday, June 16)
CLARK COUNTY
Alm, Kelli Mae – 3 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Czape, Michael R. – Memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Morris, Coach Jim – Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Stewart, Charles H. – 10 a.m. Friday (today), at Sellersburg Church of Christ, Sellersburg
Varney, Bob – 1 p.m. Friday (today), at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Wigginton, Trudy I. – 6 p.m. Friday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, a Poppy ceremony in lieu of a service
FLOYD COUNTY
McCormick, Danny Lee – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at The Salvation Army, New Albany
Stumler, Nathan Michael – 10 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
Sutherland, Juanita L. – 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Gibson, Paul – 11 a.m. Monday, at Owen Funeral Home, Jeffersontown (Taylorsville Road Chapel), KY
