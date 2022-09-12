Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Funk, Violet Ruth Byrum — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Ortiz, Felipe Cruz — Noon Saturday, at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville
Renn, Robert Francis — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Chapel), Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Miller, Glenda Faye — 1 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Seelye, Donald Earl — 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
