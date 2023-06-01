Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Diekhoff, John Daniel – Noon Friday (today), at Faith Lutheran Church, Jeffersonville

Everitt, Sharon – 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Kaiser, Kolton James – Celebration of Life, 11 a.m. Friday (today) in the West Auditorium at Northside Christian Church, New Albany

McKinley, Cheryl Jane – Gathering of family and friends, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Parris, Susan Dean — Celebration of Life, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany

WARRICK COUNTY

Conley Jr., Ollie – 1 p.m. Monday, at Koehler Funeral Home, Booneville

Next OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Deborah Conner. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-285-6282.

