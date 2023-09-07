Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Harbison, Rochelle Marie — Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, at Southeast Christian Church, Indiana Campus, Jeffersonville
Reed, James “Jimbo” William — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Alstott, Jane Ann — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Burger, John Franklin — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Monyhan, Denise E. Harold — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
