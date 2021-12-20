CLARK COUNTY
Bledsoe, Virginia — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, was entrusted with arrangements
Gilmore, Patricia Ann — service was held Dec. 14 at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Lane, Beverly M. — 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Slaughter, Patricia "Patsy" — Noon Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Cherry, Pearl (Hogan) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Robinson-Ridge, Francesca Juliana — Noon Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Stroud, Jon David — 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at New Albany National Cemetery, New Albany
Wheeler, George Larry — Noon, Tuesday, Dec. 28, St. John's Presbyterian Church, New Albany
Zoeller, Diane P. — 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
HARRISON COUNTY
Bacon, Kathi Mazuch — cremation chosen with Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon, entrusted with arrangements
OUT OF STATE
Puckett, Barbara Joyce — private family graveside service Wednesday, at Horse Cave Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY
