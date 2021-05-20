Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Walker, Raymond Anthony private burial to take place at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Falkenstein, Louann Groth 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Lefler, Sean Wesley private service Saturday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Kinchlow, Patricia Ann (Bundy) 2 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

McCreight, Steven Michael 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Haub, Darrel Lee 2 p.m. Saturday, at Pekin Church of Christ, Pekin

OUT OF STATE

Grayson, Pat 1 p.m. Friday, at Pearson’s Funeral Home, Breckenridge Lane location, Louisville

