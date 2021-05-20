Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Walker, Raymond Anthony private burial to take place at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Falkenstein, Louann Groth 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Lefler, Sean Wesley private service Saturday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Kinchlow, Patricia Ann (Bundy) 2 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
McCreight, Steven Michael 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Haub, Darrel Lee 2 p.m. Saturday, at Pekin Church of Christ, Pekin
OUT OF STATE
Grayson, Pat 1 p.m. Friday, at Pearson’s Funeral Home, Breckenridge Lane location, Louisville
