Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Carroll, Charles E. — Noon Wednesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
Fisher, Kenneth Lloyd — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Hamm, Theodore "Ted" Carson — Celebration of life, 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Tomes, Emogene — noon Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Geswein, Mary E. (Smith) — Noon Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Gibson, Donald Edwin — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, at Vine Grove V.F.W. Post, Vine Grove, KY
