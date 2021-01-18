Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Brawner, Mildred (Heady) 11 a.m. Friday, Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville
Elrod, Jane Audrey, private services at Newcomer Funerals, Cremations & Receptions, New Albany
Lockard, Norma Lee 2 p.m. Wednesday, E. M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home
McKinley, Michael Eugene, 1 p.m. Friday at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Sellersburg
Norton, Saundra Kay, a memorial service later this summer, Legacy Funeral Service entrusted with arrangements
Spann, Valerie Dempsey 11 a.m. Monday, Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
FLOYD COUNTY
Cox, Jean private service Tuesday with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Der Ohanian, Lillian “Jeanne” (Callahan) private graveside service Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery, New Albany, with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements
Huckleberry, Leonore Gastineau 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Money, Hazel A., 10 a.m. Thursday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Rexroat, Donald L. 11 a..m. Thursday, Oak Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany
