Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Brawner, Mildred (Heady) 11 a.m. Friday, Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville Elrod, Jane Audrey, private services at Newcomer Funerals, Cremations & Receptions, New Albany Lockard, Norma Lee 2 p.m. Wednesday, E. M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home McKinley, Michael Eugene, 1 p.m. Friday at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Sellersburg Norton, Saundra Kay, a memorial service later this summer, Legacy Funeral Service entrusted with arrangements Spann, Valerie Dempsey 11 a.m. Monday, Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY

Cox, Jean private service Tuesday with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements Der Ohanian, Lillian “Jeanne” (Callahan) private graveside service Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery, New Albany, with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements Huckleberry, Leonore Gastineau 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany Money, Hazel A., 10 a.m. Thursday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany Rexroat, Donald L. 11 a..m. Thursday, Oak Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany

