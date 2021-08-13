Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Howard, Michael Eugene noon Tuesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
Smith, Marie C. 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bennett, Norma J. cremation was chosen with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Matheny, Mary Elizabeth (Dodge) noon Saturday, Aug. 21, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Houser Sr., Jeffrey Louis celebration of life, Aug. 28, at Hayswood Park, Corydon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.