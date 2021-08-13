Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Howard, Michael Eugene noon Tuesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg

Smith, Marie C. 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bennett, Norma J. cremation was chosen with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Matheny, Mary Elizabeth (Dodge) noon Saturday, Aug. 21, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Houser Sr., Jeffrey Louis celebration of life, Aug. 28, at Hayswood Park, Corydon

