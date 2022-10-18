Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Hutchins, Beverly A. — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Tucker, Michael Steven — Celebration of life, 2 p.m. Wednesday (today), at First Christian Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Heuser, JoAnna (Magness) — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Ketzner, Harry T. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
McKinley Jr., Reed Joseph — 2 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
O’Connor, Terry M. — 6 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Payne, Wayne Lee — noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Leffler, Irven William — 11 a.m. Friday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for James L. Taylor, born July 19, 1969 and died on Oct. 16, 2022. His last known residence was New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-948-5478.
