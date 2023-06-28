Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Perrin, Robert “Bob” M. — Celebration of life 6 p.m. Thursday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Sellmer, Robert “Bob” Lewis — 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Varble, Janice Ann — Cremation entrusted to E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, with a memorial service to be held at a later date
Wolfschlag, Bruce — Celebration of Life 5 to 7 p.m., July 13, at Sheraton Riverside Hotel, Jeffersonville (Riverside Ball Room)
FLOYD COUNTY
Gray, Lerald Ray — Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Jackson Jr., William Andrew “Bill” — 3:30 p.m. Sunday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Owsley, Donata Ruth — Noon Thursday (today), at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Popp, Kenneth E. — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
Robertson, David Wayne — 1 p.m. Thursday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Slider, Warren L. — 2 p.m. Thursday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Guenther, Barbara A. — 2 p.m. Thursday (today), at Ratterman Funeral Home, Lexington Road Chapel, St. Matthews, KY
