Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Gregory, Russell G.— 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Modica Jr., Joseph W. — 6:15 p.m. Wednesday (today), at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Sells Sr., Timothy L. — Noon Wednesday (today), at Speed Memorial Church in Speed

FLOYD COUNTY

Monson, Imogene S. — 2 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Pickerill, Ken D. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Shickles, Walter Wayne — 1 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

VanCader, Jean A. — 5 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Young, Philip B. — Cremation was chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with his care

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Raul Garcia Velarde. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677

