Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Gregory, Russell G.— 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Modica Jr., Joseph W. — 6:15 p.m. Wednesday (today), at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Sells Sr., Timothy L. — Noon Wednesday (today), at Speed Memorial Church in Speed
FLOYD COUNTY
Monson, Imogene S. — 2 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Pickerill, Ken D. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Shickles, Walter Wayne — 1 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
VanCader, Jean A. — 5 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Young, Philip B. — Cremation was chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with his care
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Raul Garcia Velarde. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.