Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Haley, Mary Louise 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Isaac, Franklin C. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Mitchell, Robert "Bob" Lee 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Morlan, Dionne 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Skaggs, Anthony 4 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Taylor, Frances Pruett 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at The Eagles Lodge, Jeffersonville

Uhl, Jude J. celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Hidden Creek Golf Course Event Room, Sellersburg

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Kennedy, Anita Jean 1 p.m. Monday at Dillman-Green Funeral Home, Marengo

FLOYD COUNTY

Oates, Eunice Fern private funeral and burial Saturday afternoon at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Oeffinger, Richard "Dick" G. 10 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany

Osborn, Geneva 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Poole, Brenda K. 5 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Smith, George I. 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church, St. Joe Hill Campus, Sellersburg

OUT OF STATE

Randall, Sara C. 2 p.m. Monday, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, Louisville

