Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Haley, Mary Louise 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Isaac, Franklin C. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Mitchell, Robert "Bob" Lee 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Morlan, Dionne 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Skaggs, Anthony 4 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Taylor, Frances Pruett 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at The Eagles Lodge, Jeffersonville
Uhl, Jude J. celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Hidden Creek Golf Course Event Room, Sellersburg
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Kennedy, Anita Jean 1 p.m. Monday at Dillman-Green Funeral Home, Marengo
FLOYD COUNTY
Oates, Eunice Fern private funeral and burial Saturday afternoon at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Oeffinger, Richard "Dick" G. 10 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany
Osborn, Geneva 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Poole, Brenda K. 5 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Smith, George I. 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church, St. Joe Hill Campus, Sellersburg
OUT OF STATE
Randall, Sara C. 2 p.m. Monday, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, Louisville
