Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Alm, Kelli Mae – 3 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Czape, Michael R. – Memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Morris, Coach Jim – Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Stewart. Charles H. – 10 a.m. Friday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ, Sellersburg

Varney, Bob – 1 p.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Wigginton, Trudy I. – 6 p.m. Friday at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, a Poppy ceremony in lieu of a service

FLOYD COUNTY

Castle Jr., Herman – 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Kopp, Betty "Willie" Jean – Noon Thursday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Marguet, Jean – 7 p.m. Thursday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

McCormick, Danny Lee – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at The Salvation Army, New Albany

Stumler, Nathan Michael – 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany

Sutherland, Juanita L. – 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Gibson, Paul – 11 a.m. Monday, at Owen Funeral Home, Jeffersontown (Taylorsville Road Chapel), KY

Tags

Trending Video