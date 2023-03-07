Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Balentine, Norma Jean — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Chapel), Sellersburg

Graf, Marcella Louise (Kirchgessner) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church (St. Joe Chapel), Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Boney, Barbara Lou — 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Hook, Carol Ann (Stewart) — 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Hunt, Dorothy R. — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Lehman, Charles Leonard Sr. — 1 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany

McDonald, Linda D. — 4 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Garrett, James Edward —3 p.m. Saturday, at Pewee Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pewee Valley, KY

