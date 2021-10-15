CLARK COUNTY

Broughton, Marie — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Farese, Pamela Ann — Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Saturday, at Perrin Park West Pavilion, Jeffersonville

Jenkins, Leatrice Lenora (Crandall) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

McMullin, Katerina — 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Legacy Funeral Center - Scott Chapel, Jeffersonville

Ross, Ralph W. Sr. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Schaaf, Alfred — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Legacy Funeral Center - Scott Chapel, Jeffersonville

Shepherd, Lucinda Elaine — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Amos, Sara K. — noon Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Ballard, Beverly Diane — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Goodale, Michael Anthony — Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Pouw, Hollie Renae (Farnsley) — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Sedgwick III, William Henry "Hank" — Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Thomas, Phyllis Ann — 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Vetter, Alvin R. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany

