CLARK COUNTY
Broughton, Marie — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Farese, Pamela Ann — Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Saturday, at Perrin Park West Pavilion, Jeffersonville
Jenkins, Leatrice Lenora (Crandall) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
McMullin, Katerina — 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Legacy Funeral Center - Scott Chapel, Jeffersonville
Ross, Ralph W. Sr. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Schaaf, Alfred — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Legacy Funeral Center - Scott Chapel, Jeffersonville
Shepherd, Lucinda Elaine — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Amos, Sara K. — noon Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Ballard, Beverly Diane — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Goodale, Michael Anthony — Celebration of Life 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Pouw, Hollie Renae (Farnsley) — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Sedgwick III, William Henry "Hank" — Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Thomas, Phyllis Ann — 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Vetter, Alvin R. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany
