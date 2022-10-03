Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Huber, Jerry — 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Beck, Ruth Earlene — Noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Houston, Lyle D. — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Landrum, Lola Dorothea (Huber) — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Paris, Calvin Lee — 2 p.m. Tuesday (today) at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.