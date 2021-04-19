Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
DeVore III, Paul Albert 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Happel, William "Hap" 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Joe Hill Catholic Church, Sellersburg
Wray, Bessie E. noon Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Bullington, Patricia Ann 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Church of the Annunciation, New Albany
Cox, Judith Stratton "Judy" (Gaines) 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, New Albany
Kaltofen, David Ernest 2 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Wagoner, Darlene "Dolly" (May) Torp 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is looking for the next of kin for Joseph Lewis. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.