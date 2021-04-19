Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

DeVore III, Paul Albert 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Happel, William "Hap" 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Joe Hill Catholic Church, Sellersburg

Wray, Bessie E. noon Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Bullington, Patricia Ann 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Church of the Annunciation, New Albany

Cox, Judith Stratton "Judy" (Gaines) 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, New Albany

Kaltofen, David Ernest 2 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Wagoner, Darlene "Dolly" (May) Torp 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is looking for the next of kin for Joseph Lewis. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

