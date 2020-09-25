Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Day, Fred 1 p.m. Saturday, at Safe Harbor Christian Church, Memphis

Dalton, Kyle Richard 3 p.m. Monday, Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Detenber, Doris Mae private services entrusted to Kraft Funeral Service

Walker, Jane 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Braunbeck, James Robert "Bob" private services entrusted to Kraft Funeral Service

Combs, Joe Ivan 2 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Fessel Jr., Coen Joseph 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Hollen, Mary V. (Hurrle) 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Huff, Catherine Ann 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church

Shirley, Martha May (Osterholt) 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Yeker, John J., Jr. 11 a.m. Saturday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Rannie Rogers. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.

Tags

Recommended for you