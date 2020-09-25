Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Day, Fred 1 p.m. Saturday, at Safe Harbor Christian Church, Memphis
Dalton, Kyle Richard 3 p.m. Monday, Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Detenber, Doris Mae private services entrusted to Kraft Funeral Service
Walker, Jane 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Braunbeck, James Robert "Bob" private services entrusted to Kraft Funeral Service
Combs, Joe Ivan 2 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Fessel Jr., Coen Joseph 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Hollen, Mary V. (Hurrle) 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Huff, Catherine Ann 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church
Shirley, Martha May (Osterholt) 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Yeker, John J., Jr. 11 a.m. Saturday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Rannie Rogers. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.
