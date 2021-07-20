Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Hughes, Sharon Ann memorial Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Merideth, Sharon A. 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Vest, Alfred E. 1 p.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Smith, Betty Katherine (Akin) 1 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Stucky, Courtney Marie Blain 6 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Wilson, Paul L. 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
PERRY COUNTY
Walsh, Matilda Lucille 10 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, St. Croiza, IN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.