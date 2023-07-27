Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
(No obituaries were submitted for Friday, July 28)
CLARK COUNTY
Mattingly, Vanessa Carol — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Weber, Jeffery Lee — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bryant, Dorothy Louise — 1:30 p.m. Friday (today), at Church of the Open Door, New Albany
Keithley, Urban Owen — Celebration of life 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, Georgetown
Smith-White, Beth Elise — Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Robert Joseph Etheridge. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-946-8714.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.