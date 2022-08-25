Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Taylor, Alice Joyce — Celebration of life, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jeffersonville
White, Hobert Prince “Bill” — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Battles, Robert — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. Sunday, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, New Albany
Boaz, Terry Dell — 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Chandler, David Earl — 3 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Faith, Billie Ray — 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Jahn, Freda M. — 11:30 a.m. Monday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Reynolds, Karen Elizabeth — 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Stocksdale, Stephen Wallace — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Ratterman & Son's Funeral Home (Taylorsville Road Chapel), Louisville, KY
