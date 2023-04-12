Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Akers, Terry Ray — 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Ballenger, Daniel Bryan — Celebration of Life, 1-5 p.m. Thursday (today), Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
McNames, Michael J. — Celebration of Life, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oak Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Morris, A. Brent — 6 p.m. Thursday (today), Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
O’Connor, Francis “Frank” Patrick — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), graveside service Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Madison
Tucker, Joey — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), St. Mary’s of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Whelan, E. Marie — 10 a.m. Thursday (today), Legacy Funeral Center-Scott Chapel, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Fenley, Michael — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Jones, Deloris — 10:30 a.m. Thursday (today), Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Koopman, Raymond George — 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Kuehner, Janet J. — 11 a.m. Saturday, Grace Lutheran Church, Klerner Lane, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Tucker, Nancy Card — 2 p.m., Sunday, April 23, Gulfview United Methodist Church, Panama City Beach, Florida
