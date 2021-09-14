CLARK COUNTY
Acree-Hostettler, Anna “Bugs” — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
Badalaty, Phyllis Ann — 11 a.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Carroll, David E. — E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, has been entrusted with arrangements
Hitchcock III, Harry Addington — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, has been entrusted with arrangements
Philpott Mariah Leah — Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Shields, Michelle Lynn Rutherford — 11 a.m. Friday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Stotts, Ola E. "Bud" — 7 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Turpin, Charles Don — 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Weiss, James Stewart — noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
