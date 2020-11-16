Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hedge, Rhonda “Cissy” private family service with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Love, Brook Dale 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Luther, Donald Lee "Luke" 3 p.m. Thursday, Naville & Seabrook, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Smith, Jerry L. 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Kraft Funeral Services, East Spring Street, New Albany

Young, Diana L. Services under the direction of Kraft Funeral Services, East Spring Street, New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY

Lanham, Roy Lee 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Newman, Donald R. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

