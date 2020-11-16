Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hedge, Rhonda “Cissy” private family service with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Love, Brook Dale 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Luther, Donald Lee "Luke" 3 p.m. Thursday, Naville & Seabrook, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Smith, Jerry L. 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Kraft Funeral Services, East Spring Street, New Albany
Young, Diana L. Services under the direction of Kraft Funeral Services, East Spring Street, New Albany
FLOYD COUNTY
Lanham, Roy Lee 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Newman, Donald R. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
