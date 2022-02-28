Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Brown, Dorothy Jean — Noon Tuesday (today), at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Davis, Louise A. — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Pearson, Sandra L. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Prince, Michael E. — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Spalding, Charles David — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Branner, Alma Jean — 1 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Linnert, Vivian Ann — 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

McFarland, Sandra Kay — Noon Tuesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Smith, Mary Jo — Noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

JOHNSON COUNTY

Wolfe-Bedan, Anna Applegate — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Francis & Claire Catholic Church, Greenwood, IN

