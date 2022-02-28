Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Brown, Dorothy Jean — Noon Tuesday (today), at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Davis, Louise A. — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Pearson, Sandra L. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Prince, Michael E. — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Spalding, Charles David — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Branner, Alma Jean — 1 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Linnert, Vivian Ann — 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
McFarland, Sandra Kay — Noon Tuesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Smith, Mary Jo — Noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
JOHNSON COUNTY
Wolfe-Bedan, Anna Applegate — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Francis & Claire Catholic Church, Greenwood, IN
