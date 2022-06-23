Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
FLOYD COUNTY
Begley, Betty — 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Franciscan Friar Hadnagy, John Raphael — Wake service, 7 p.m. Friday (today), in the chapel at Mount St. Francis
Hartfield, Una Boza — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
White, Betty Jean — Noon, Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Worrall, Carolyn S. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Culbertson Baptist Church, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Byerly, Darrell O. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Brown Funeral Home, Milltown
