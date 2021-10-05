CLARK COUNTY

Daugherty, Lt. Colonel Gilbert "Gil" R. — 12 noon Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Hammond, Larry James — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Oster, Juanita — 4 p.m. Friday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

Rhodes, Barbara — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Stapleton, Leona E. — noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Byrne, Dorris May (Maymon) 3 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Carnes, Connie S. — 10 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

May, Nona Velera (Casey) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Robinson, Blaise Thomas — 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Shultz, Dorothy Ann — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Thomas, Eva Marie "Sceifers" — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Foghorn's, Panama City Beach, FL

Trending Video

Recommended for you