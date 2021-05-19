Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Falkenstein, Louann Groth 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Kinchlow, Patricia Ann (Bundy) 2 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

McCreight, Steven Michael 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Haub, Darrel Lee 2 p.m. Saturday, at Pekin Church of Christ, Pekin

OUT OF STATE

Grayson, Pat 1 p.m. Friday, at Pearson’s Funeral Home, Breckenridge Lane location, Louisville

Voyles, Joseph Bartle of Seattle, WA, passed away April 4, 2021

