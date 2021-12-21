CLARK COUNTY

Lane, Beverly M. — 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Slaughter, Patricia "Patsy" — Noon Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Toby, Viola Sprigler — 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Chapel), Sellersburg

Waiz, Cheryl D. — Celebration of life, 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bacon, Marilyn Ann — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Cherry, Rodney Allen — cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Cherry, Pearl (Hogan) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Ridge-Robinson, Francesca Juliana — Noon Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Stroud, Jon David — 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at New Albany National Cemetery, New Albany

Wheeler, George Larry — Noon Tuesday, at St. John's Presbyterian Church, New Albany

Zoeller, Diane P. — 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

OUT OF STATE

Puckett, Barbara Joyce — private family graveside service Wednesday, at Horse Cave Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you