Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Slone, Judith Ann  — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Spellman, Richard Nathaniel — Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. John The Baptist Church, Starlight

FLOYD COUNTY

Becht, Agnes M.  — 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Benson, Nettie R. — noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Siebert, Siegfried — Memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Stegall, Scott Clayton — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

OUT OF TOWN

Clark, Kitty M. — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Ratterman Funeral Home, Lexington Road Chapel, Louisville

