Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Sellmer, Robert “Bob” Lewis — 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Wolfschlag, Bruce — Celebration of Life 5 to 7 p.m., July 13, at Sheraton Riverside Hotel, Jeffersonville (Riverside Ball Room)
FLOYD COUNTY
Gott, Friar Camillus Harold — 7 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel at Mt. St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Mt. St. Francis
Gray, Lerald Ray — Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Jackson Jr., William Andrew “Bill” — 3:30 p.m. Sunday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Missi, Barbara A. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Popp, Kenneth E. — 10 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
