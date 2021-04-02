Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Grimm, Ruth Gene 1 p.m. Friday at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Kolter, Dolores Birchall 1 p.m. Saturday at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Beach, William H. "Bill" 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Denny, Ronda G. 11 a.m. Wednesday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Heavrin, Leo Paul noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you