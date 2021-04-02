Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Grimm, Ruth Gene 1 p.m. Friday at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Kolter, Dolores Birchall 1 p.m. Saturday at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Beach, William H. "Bill" 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Denny, Ronda G. 11 a.m. Wednesday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Heavrin, Leo Paul noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
