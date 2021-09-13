Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Acree-Hostettler, Anna "Bugs" 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg

Fields, Ronald Lamont 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

Lewis, Roberta A. E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Bennett, Wanda 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Central Christian Church, New Albany

Kallbreier, Robert L. private committal service at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Turpin, Charles Don 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

