Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Acree-Hostettler, Anna "Bugs" 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
Fields, Ronald Lamont 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
Lewis, Roberta A. E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Bennett, Wanda 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Central Christian Church, New Albany
Kallbreier, Robert L. private committal service at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Turpin, Charles Don 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.