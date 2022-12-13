Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Buerger, Mary Jane — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Graham, Geraldine Mary — 1 p.m. Thursday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Ross, Barry Stephen — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Shields, Betty Jane — Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Grube, Larry Joe —Memorial service 6:30 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany
Kreutzer, Robert Hugh — 1 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Lawrence, LaVerne — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Lewis, Nina Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Mahern, Rose Marie — Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, New Albany
Winsatt, Bradley Russell — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Charlestown Road Church of Christ, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Hawks, Oda Ellis — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, Leesburg, VA
