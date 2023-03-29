Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Bruner, Ronald “Bud” — 1 p.m. Thursday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Broadue, Emilia — 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Campbell, John “Johnny” Cash — Noon Thursday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Klein, Rosella C. (Andres) — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at St. John Paul II Church (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg

Smith, Jonathan Craig "Pawpaw"  — 6 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Lockhart, Samuel Carmi — 11 a.m. Friday, at Crosswords Community Church, New Albany

Pulley, Norma Jane — Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, will host visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (today) with additional visitation to be held in Vincennes at a later date

OUT OF STATE

Alt, Carolyn S. — Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, at Christ Church United Methodist, Brownsboro Road, Louisville

