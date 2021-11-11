CLARK COUNTY
Barnett, Norman Sonny — celebration of life, 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, at VFW Post 1832, Clarksville
Carter, Aubrey Dean — 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Ervin, Brent “Gary” — 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Goldman, Mary — private visitation and service with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Morris, Joseph Robert — 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Nattermann, Gerald “Jerry” — 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Castleberry, Mary Ann — private memorial service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Gambetty, Melody Baker — 11 a.m. Saturday, at First Assembly of God Church, New Albany
Hinton, Anna Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
Pittman, Beulah — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Patrick, John I. — 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Sappenfield, Robert Deane — 6 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Nord, Joseph C. “Joe” — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, Lexington Road Chapel, Louisville, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.