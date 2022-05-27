Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Farmer, Marion Roscoe — Private memorial service will be held for family with burial in Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Beasley, Joseph Michael — 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Eiler, Carolyn Joy — 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Gettelfinger, Dorothy Rose — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Hopper, Samuel “Sam” Rex — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
Volpert II, Paul H. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Potish, Glenna (Morgan) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 235 Juneau Dr., Louisville, KY
