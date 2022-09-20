Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Broady, David Lee — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Baker, Jean — 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Bradford
Sparks, Cherie Wells — 10 a.m. Friday, at Kratt Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Bodenstadt, Gary L. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon
Short, Richard — Celebration of life, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for Clearance R. Roark, date of birth, Feb. 18, 1975. His last known residence was 839 Meigs Ave., Jeffersonville or Rolling Hills Health Care Center, New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-948-5478.
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Dora Burdette. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-285-6282.
